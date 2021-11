TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker charged with domestic battery over a disturbance involving his brother said Thursday that he's stepping away from his legislative duties for a week.

Freshman Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City tweeted that he's taking a “leave of absence” following a Johnson County district judge's order Monday that he undergo a mental health evaluation. Coleman said he's required “to admit myself to a mental health facility.”