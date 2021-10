TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson University asked students and staff to shelter in place for about an hour Monday evening as police investigated a string of crimes around campus and pursued a suspect who may have been armed.

Baltimore County Police said in a news release that it started as a road rage incident on Stevenson Lane in Towson and the suspect continued onto Osler Drive, where he was involved in a hit-and-run and a responding officer was assaulted, news outlets reported.