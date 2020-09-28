Crews searching for teen hiker near Mount St. Helens

MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. (AP) — Search and rescue crews are searching for a 16-year-old hiker near Mount St. Helen’s Spirit Lake trail.

The boy had been hiking with his family early Sunday and vanished after leaving the trail to use a restroom, KATU-TV reported.

He had no phone or supplies with him at the time, authorities said.

He was wearing a navy blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Any hikers who think they see or have seen the teen are asked to call 911.