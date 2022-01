FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say rescue crews were searching for a woman and an 8-year-old boy after their vehicle plunged into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City early Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Carnation man, and an 8-month-old child survived the accident. The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.