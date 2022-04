PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities are searching for a 30-year-old man who is missing after he went snowboarding on Mount Hood.

KOIN-TV reports that Ryan Mather was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, when his girlfriend called authorities and said he never came home from the snowboarding trip to Mt. Hood Meadows. Hood River deputies and ski patrol started a search for Mather after finding his car in the resort’s parking lot.