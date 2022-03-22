Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 10:15 a.m.
1 of15 Seth Griffin sorts through the ashes of his mother's home searching for coins they collected together on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Carbon, Texas, following the Eastland Complex Fire. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Scorched land and property are left behind, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Carbon, Texas, following the Eastland Complex Fire that came through two days earlier. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Cattle graze in Eastland County on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in western Texas, as the Eastland Complex Fire continues to burn. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Natallia Berry, Pastor Wade Berry and worship leader Wendy Butler Rodgers sing during Second Baptist Church's service outside on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ranger, Texas, following a fire that broke out on Thursday, damaging three historic buildings, including Second Baptist Church. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Carbon firefighters drive back toward the station on Saturday, March 19, 2022 ,in Carbon, Texas, while battling the Eastland Complex Fire. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - Kayla Neel stands beside the burned remains of her aunt's home in Carbon, Texas, Friday, March 18, 2022. Fire driven by high winds swept through the Eastland County community the day before, destroying a large number of houses and buildings. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP, File) Ronald W. Erdrich/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 FILE - With her dog begging for a scratch behind her ears, Brenda Kidd stands near the hay field and the remains of its smoldering bales at her farm in Eastland County, Texas, March 18, 2022. The Kidd Fire originated behind the farm she shares with her family along County Road 194. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP, File) Ronald W. Erdrich/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A helicopter flies toward smoke from wildfires, Sunday, March 20, 2022, near Eastland County in Texas. (Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Rebecca Slezak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - The remnants of a melted wheel are propped against the pickup which it had supported before the Kidd Fire burned the vehicle the day before in Eastland County, Texas, March 18, 2022. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP, File) Ronald W. Erdrich/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 FILE - Cattle gather around a feeder in Eastland County, Texas, in a field partially burned by the Kidd Fire, March 19, 2022. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP, File) Ronald W. Erdrich/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy, officials said.
The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.