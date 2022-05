This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Scott Stapp, best known as the lead singer for the band Creed, will be featured as the main stage headline performer at the 48th Milford Oyster Festival.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are so excited to have Scott Stapp performing at this year’s festival,” said Ila Tokarz, president of the Milford Oyster Festival. “Scott brings heart, soul and passion into his music. You won’t want to miss the show.”

Festival organizers said they are excited to bring back many of the festival’s traditional features after COVID restrictions limited the event last year.

“Because of COVID last year, the Milford Health Department had put a lot of restrictions on us, and with due cause, because the most important thing is for people to be safe,” said Michele DiBella, publicity chair.

This year, DiBella said, most of the COVID restrictions have been lifted, although health officials continue to monitor the situation.

“Right now, we will be having our amusement rides again, our children’s festival going on,” said DiBella. “It’s up to the health department, but hopefully, we will be able to carry on as we have in years past. When we get closer to the event, we will find out more information.”

Stapp is a Grammy award-winning songwriter and performer who has sold over 53 million records and has been streamed over 1 billion times.

“This is the first time that he’s performing at the oyster festival,” said DiBella. “We always look at a large group of different musicians, and a lot of it has to do with where they’re touring. All the stars aligned, and it worked out great for us.”

Opening for Scott Stapp will be The Fooz Fighters, the award-winning Foo Fighters Tribute Band. For Oyster Eve, held on Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fowler Field, Hazzard County, a modern country cover band, will be performing.

During the 47th Oyster Festival, people had to show their COVID-19 vaccination cards or proof of negative COVID-19 test to go into the main stage area. Dibella said organizers don’t know what the protocol will be this year, but will have more information as the event gets closer.

Last year’s headliner was Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. Previous featured performers have included Extreme, Eddie Money, Blue Oyster Cult, Marshall Tucker Band, Gin Blossoms, Bret Michaels, Blues Traveler and Kansas.

Other events that will be happening during the oyster fest are the classic car show, canoeing and kayak races and oyster-shucking competition. DiBella said the oyster-eating competition, another annual tradition, is on-hold pending further discussions.

“That was a big deal in the past, but nobody has talked about that yet,” said Dibella.