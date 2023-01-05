Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft shied away from talking about her ex-boss — Donald Trump — and his support for a political rival Thursday as she formally entered the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary in Kentucky.
Craft, a longtime GOP activist who has quickly shown her fundraising prowess, vowed to combat the state's relentless drug-addiction problems if elected. She expressed support for relaxing Kentucky's near-total abortion ban to provide exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest, while emphasizing the importance of prenatal and postnatal care. And she accused Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of taking credit for GOP-led initiatives.