Cowlitz Fire battalion chief dies in line of duty

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter died in the line of duty in southwestern Washington.

The Kelso Police Department said Thursday that Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue battalion chief Mike Zainfeld died Thursday.

Police have not released further details surrounding his death.

Zainfeld's body was taken to the Thurston County Coroner's office to be examined.

Police say Zainfeld joined Cowlitz 2 as a fire cadet in September of 1994.

He was hired full time in 2000 after completing paramedic training in Tacoma.

Throughout the years, Zainfeld was promoted to lieutenant, captain and battalion chief.