Court tosses Ohio Libertarians' latest play for more access

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Representatives of minor political parties in Ohio conferred Thursday on whether to appeal after suffering their latest blow in a long-running legal battle for more visibility and access in state elections.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati late Wednesday upheld a lower court's finding that the way members of the Ohio Elections Commission are chosen does not violate the Libertarian Party of Ohio's First Amendment rights. The seven-member board consists of three members of each major party and one who is unaffiliated.