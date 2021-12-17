Court keeps private property owners removed from web search

Property owners who ask to remove their names from online property searches to conceal their address may keep their names confidential under a ruling the Iowa Supreme Court published Friday.
Des Moines Register reporter Clark Kauffman filed a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board against Polk County Assessor Randy Ripperger in 2017 after Ripperger refused to release a list of people who had requested their names be removed from the county's online search-by-name property search database. The list includes police officers, prosecutors, judges, and crime victims who want to make it harder for criminals or harassers to find out where they live. There are more than 3,500 property owners on the list.