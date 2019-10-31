Court blocks Trump immigration rules for LAPD grant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court says the Trump administration can't require Los Angeles police to cooperate with immigration agents in order to receive public safety grants.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling rejecting efforts to impose immigration enforcement requirements for Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants.

The ruling is one of several that have blocked administration efforts to withhold money from sanctuary cities.

The administration sought to withhold the grant — a major funding source — unless the LAPD gave immigration agents access to city jails and advance notice of immigrants being released.

The city argued police shouldn't have to enforce civil immigration policy and that immigrants who feared deportation would be less likely to cooperate with police or report crimes.