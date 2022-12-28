Court asked to enforce $3M deal in police shooting lawsuit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Several parties to a wrongful death lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of a Black man on the Virginia Beach oceanfront last year have asked a judge to enforce the $3 million settlement agreement announced earlier this month.
The city of Virginia Beach and the family of Donovon Lynch — a cousin of musician and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams — announced the settlement agreement Dec. 13. But Lynch's father, Wayne Lynch, has since told local news outlets that he's parted ways with his attorneys and that the settlement isn't finalized.