Court: Man who killed at 15 can seek parole

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans prosecutor’s decision to let a man who committed murder at age 15 seek parole has been upheld by a state appeal court.

Louisiana’s 4th Circuit Court of Appeal ruled last week that District Attorney Jason Williams had the authority to clear the way for 54-year-old Scott Lingle to seek parole. The appellate ruling said Williams could make the decision despite the objections of the state district judge in the case, who wanted a hearing to be held in her court on the issue.