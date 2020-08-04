Couple charged with fatally stabbing Onalaska man

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A couple from Milwaukee has been charged in the 2019 stabbing death of an Onalaska man during an altercation over comments made about bikes.

Ryan Sorensen, 33, was stabbed in the chest in West Allis while walking with two friends last September.

Angel Monge-Mathuzima, 31, and Shirley Monge, 32, are each charged with party to felony murder-battery.

A criminal complaint says the couple biked past Sorensen and his friends and he joked about wanting the bikes which angered Monge. It says a physical fight began during which Sorensen was stabbed.

The couple would face up to nearly 12 years in prison if convicted of the crime. Cash bond for each has been set at $25,000.