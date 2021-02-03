Coup a further complication for tricky Myanmar-China ties ELAINE KURTENBACH, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 3:23 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Before Monday's coup in Myanmar, the country's relations with China already were complicated by Chinese investments in its infrastructure and the Myanmar military's campaigns along their shared border.
The coup deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi a little over a year after Chinese President Xi Jinping made a show of support to her with the first visit by a head of state from Beijing to Myanmar since 2001 and 33 agreements on a wide range of issues.
