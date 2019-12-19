County appeals board rejects plan for Muslim cemetery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A plan for a cemetery for Muslims was rejected Wednesday in Allen County.

WANE-TV reports that the Board of Zoning Appeals turned down a proposal to use a field near U.S. 27, south of Fort Wayne.

The Muslim Community Help Center said there would be room for 3,648 graves, with bodies placed in concrete vaults. Neighbors voiced concerns, including a media company that operates radio stations near the site.

The zoning appeals board rejected the project, 4-1.