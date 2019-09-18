Cost to clean up Grant Park after Lollapalooza over $600,000

CHICAGO (AP) — Organizers of the Lollapalooza music festival have received their largest bill in years to restore Chicago's Grant Park after damages caused by last month's event.

The Chicago Tribune reports Lollapalooza received a $645,000 bill this year to clean up Grant Park. It's the highest amount incurred by the festival since 2011 when promoter C3 Presents spent over $1 million to revive Grant Park. The four-day festival that year was battered by frequent storms.

The work to restore the park to its condition before this year's festival includes re-sodding grooves where stages and sponsored tents were installed, and mulch installation. Other expenses include aeration, temporary irrigation and consistent watering of the grounds and replanting of shrubs that were removed for ease of access to the festival.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com