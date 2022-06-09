Cosby in video testimony denies sex abuse of teen in 1970s ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer June 8, 2022 Updated: June 9, 2022 12:34 a.m.
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa., on Sept. 25, 2018. Eleven months after he was freed from prison, 85-year-old Cosby will again be the defendant in a sexual assault proceeding, this time a civil case in California. Judy Huth, who is now 64, alleges that in 1975 when she was 16, Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion.
FILE - Judy Huth appears at a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2014.
Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. on April 20, 2018, left, and Judy Huth appears at a press conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Division station in Los Angeles on Dec. 5, 2014.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — In video testimony played for jurors Wednesday at a civil trial, Bill Cosby denies sexually abusing a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s.
Asked by an attorney for Judy Huth, who is suing Cosby, whether he had tried to put his hand down Huth's pants, Cosby quickly and clearly answers “no." Asked if he exposed himself and forced her to touch him sexually, Cosby answers “no” in the same way.