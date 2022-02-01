Cortez Masto raised $3.3M last quarter, double her GOP foes SCOTT SONNER, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 2:42 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, speaks alongside Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., at a news conference to advocate for additional investments in zero-emission school buses on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept.14, 2021. Cortez Masto raised $3.3 million the last three months of 2021 in her bid for re-election in the swing-state of Nevada, more than twice as much as either of the leading candidates seeking the Republican nomination to try to unseat her. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks at the Southern Hills Republican Women's Club in Henderson, Nev., on Aug. 28, 2018. Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto raised $3.3 million the last three months of 2021 in her bid for re-election in the swing-state of Nevada, more than twice as much as each of the leading candidates seeking the Republican nomination to try to unseat her. Former GOP state Attorney General Laxalt reported raising $1.35 million for the quarter and Republican Sam Brown $1.06 million, their campaigns said Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, right, shakes hands with Iraqi Special Operations soldiers during a visit to their camp in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 2, 2010. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto raised $3.3 million the last three months of 2021 in her bid for re-election in the swing-state of Nevada, more than twice as much as either of the leading candidates seeking the Republican nomination to try to unseat her. Former GOP state Attorney General Adam Laxalt reported raising $1.35 million for the quarter and Republican U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown $1.06 million, their campaigns said Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto raised $3.3 million the last three months of 2021 in her bid for re-election in the swing-state of Nevada, more than twice as much as either of the leading candidates seeking the Republican nomination to try to unseat her.
Former GOP state Attorney General Adam Laxalt reported raising $1.35 million for the quarter and Republican U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown $1.06 million, their campaigns said Tuesday.