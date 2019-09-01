Corrections vows review after prison blocks news reports

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is examining how its mail policy is applied after officers at one prison prevented inmates from reading some stories published by the Lansing State Journal.

Workers at the Ionia Correctional Facility blocked inmate access to five stories this year concerning criminal proceedings against a probation officer, prisoners' parole and re-sentencing hearings and a lawsuit filed by state prisoners.

The Journal reports the Michigan Press Association has questioned why most of the blocked stories were considered unfit for prisoners' eyes.

Department spokesman Chris Gautz says the mail policy is designed to keep prisons safe and MDOC workers' lives private. The policy also bars mail that promotes violence or racism, or that contains nude images.

Gautz says Corrections will review inconsistencies brought to its attention.

___

