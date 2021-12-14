Coroner to issue brain test results of NFL player who shot 6

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A coroner is set to release test results Tuesday for a degenerative brain disease in the former NFL player suspected of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself in April.
The family of ex-football pro Phillip Adams agreed shortly after his death to have his brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, the degenerative disease linked to head trauma and concussions that has been shown to cause a range of symptoms including violent mood swings and memory loss.