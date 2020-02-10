Coroner: 28 overdose deaths in Franklin County in 10 days

Nearly 30 people died of drug overdoses in the past 10 days in Ohio's Franklin County, the coroner said Sunday.

“Most of these folks most likely died from fentanyl,” Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz wrote in a Facebook post.

There were 23 fatal overdoses from Jan. 31 to Friday and then five on Saturday, she wrote.

Ortiz previously cited 10 overdose deaths on Jan. 31, WCMH reported.

In her Facebook post, Ortiz encouraged people to use fentanyl testing strips and to carry the overdose antidote naloxone if they feel they need to use drugs.