Coronavirus vaccine shipments to Oklahoma delayed by weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine to Oklahoma are being delayed “multiple days” because of wintry weather that dumped snow and ice across much of the U.S, Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday.

“While the timing of this inclement winter weather is frustrating for widespread vaccine distribution efforts across the country,” Reed said, “we are doing everything in our power to avoid large-scale waste during this time and to continue serving as many Oklahomans as possible.