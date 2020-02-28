Corned beef and cabbage dinner March 7

A corned beef and cabbage dinner is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m., at The United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond St., in Milford’s Devon section, with live Irish music presented by The Hibernians.

Price is $15 per person and includes the corned beef and cabbage dinner with bread and butter. Tea, coffee and assorted desserts are included. Bring your own wine or soda to enjoy.

Reservations are required.

For tickets email: uccindevon@gmail.com or call Jen at 203-671-9545 or Sue at 203-314-3182 (leave message, you will get call back). Space is limited.

All proceeds benefit work of the church. Mobility accessible.