Corn Day at Walnut Beach Farmers Market

The Walnut Beach Arts and Business Association hosts Corn Day at the Farmers Market on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m., rain or shine, at the pavilion.

There will be specially marked vendors with foods having corn to go with all the regular handmade and homemade offerings. There is corn relish from Sugar and Spice bakery, corn muffins from Three Bridges Coffee House, corn flatbread from Guy’s Eco Garden, locally grown corn for popping from River Crest Farm, chicken and corn pot pies from Crust Bakery, flavored popcorns by Wild Women Coffee, farm fresh corn from Gazy Brothers Farm, along with local produce.

Event activities include free corn hole games, corn husk doll craft by Hatter and Tatter, a corn shucking contest, corn sack racing and get your picture with Colonel Corn while enjoying live music by Fastback.