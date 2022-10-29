SEÚL, Corea del Sur (AP) — Corea del Sur reporta la muerte de 120 personas en Seúl al ser aplastadas por multitud durante festividades de Halloween.
- Milford resident maps city's best Halloween decorations
- Milford weighs cost, benefits of move to electric school buses
- Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
- From Finland to Milford, CT Whale's Raisanen feels right at home
- Strada Gastrobar brings a taste of Naples to Milford
- Kmart site developer asking Milford for height, density changes
- Milford restaurant features 'a different take' on takeout
- Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue
- Trick or Trot event aids battle against homelessness in Milford
- New CT law allows students to take mental health days