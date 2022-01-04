Cooper urges boosters, plans NC worker mandate extension

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With COVID-19-related hospitalizations surging amid the spread of the extremely contagious omicron variant, Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolina residents on Tuesday to get up to date on vaccinations for protection against the virus.
The latest state health data showed the number of patients with COVID-19 in North Carolina's hospital exceeded 3,000 on Monday — a more than 50% increase compared to a week earlier. Just over 600 of those patients were in intensive care units, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.