Cooper open to signing final NC budget expected next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's extended budget negotiations will come to a head next week with the House and Senate voting on a final spending plan, officials said Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper has suggested he could sign it into law, even though he wouldn't get everything he wants, in particular Medicaid expansion.
GOP Rep. Jason Saine, a top budget writer from Lincoln County, and Senate leader Phil Berger's office confirmed that votes are expected next week on a two-year state government budget worked out between the two chambers.