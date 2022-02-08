Convicted rapist spent decades hiding, 22 years for ID theft

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A convicted rapist who hid in Florida for more than 40 years after skipping out on his Connecticut prison sentence has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assuming a stolen identity.

Douglas Bennett, 77, was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to passport fraud and aggravated identity theft and possessing firearms as a convicted felon, according to court records. Bennett also was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine. After serving his federal sentence, Bennett is to be transported to Connecticut to serve a state sentence.