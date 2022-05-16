Convicted killer turned tech whiz confronts his sordid past TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 2:22 a.m.
Harel Hershtik pose for a photograph at his labs in Rehovot, Israel, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Harel Hershtik works at his labs in Rehovot, Israel, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Harel Hershtik works at his lab in Rehovot, Israel, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Israeli Harel Hershtik, vice president of strategy and technology at Scentech Medical, demonstrates his company's product, which he says can detect certain diseases by analysing a patient's breath, at the company's office in Rehovet, Israel, May 3, 2022.
Harel Hershtik speaks with a client on his phone, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — When he was 20 years old, Harel Hershtik planned and executed a murder, shooting his victim in the head and burying the body in a crime that a quarter of a century later is still widely remembered for its grisly details.
Today, he is the brains behind an Israeli health-tech startup, poised to make millions of dollars with the backing of prominent public figures and deep-pocketed investors.
