Convict: Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife recruited him for killing ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 8 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Navy sailor and convicted killer testified Thursday that Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife asked him and another man to kill the former NBA player nearly 12 years ago in Atlanta.
Jimmie Martin testified in the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright.