Construction worker injured at light-rail station site

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — The Bellevue Fire Department says a construction worker suffered life-threatening injuries when equipment fell on him at the East Link light-rail construction site.

The Seattle Times reports someone called 911 to report that a worker had been injured Thursday morning, according to Bellevue Fire Lt. Camari Olson.

She says the responding fire crew extricated the injured man and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Olson says the heavy equipment that fell on the man was being used to stabilize structures at the site. The state Department of Labor & Industries, as well as supervisors with the East Link project, are investigating the cause of the equipment collapse.

Sound Transit says the 14-mile (22-kilometer) East Link line is scheduled to open in 2023 and will connect 10 stations from Seattle's International District to Judkins Park, across Interstate 90 to Mercer Island and south Bellevue, and continue through downtown Bellevue to the Redmond Technology Station.

