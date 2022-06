BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge is delaying construction on a long-planned road project in the south end of Vermont’s largest city.

On Tuesday U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford granted a temporary restraining order blocking the beginning of construction on the Champlain Parkway pending a Friday hearing.

Crawford issued the order after opponents of the project, the Pine Street Coalition, asked the court to do so.

Now the city cannot start clearing trees until Friday, after their court appearance.

“Today’s filing is the latest in many years of legal battles to attempt to stop this project," the city said in a statement, according to WCAX-TV. "We are optimistic that the City will soon prevail in this latest challenge.”

The Champlain Parkway will be a two-lane road that is designed to eventually connect Interstate 189 with downtown Burlington.

The $45 million, two-mile (three-kilometer) project is designed to improve traffic circulation, alleviate overburdened roadways, protect Lake Champlain through enhanced storm water management, and improve vehicular, bike, and pedestrian safety.