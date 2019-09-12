Constitution Week kicks off Sept. 17

The Freelove Baldwin Stow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is marking Constitution Week.

Mayor Ben Blake presented Regent Kendra Davis with a proclamation to make Constitution Week a city-wide observance. The week always begins on Sept. 17, the day the U.S. Constitution was formally adopted in 1789.

In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution; this week of observance for the foundation of the American form of government was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956. George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in 2002. The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on September 17, 1787.

The Constitution is a living document that assures each citizen of the freedoms Americans cherish and appreciate. As members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, it is our responsibility to keep our ancestors’ legacy alive by promoting the ideals they fought valiantly to give their descendants.

Interested in joining the DAR? Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information, email regent@freelovebaldwinstow.org.