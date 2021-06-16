Conservative activist to run for Pennsylvania governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Charlie Gerow, a longtime conservative activist, said he will run for governor of Pennsylvania, formally joining the field of candidates vying for the Republican Party's nomination next year.

Gerow, 66, runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg, is vice chairman of the American Conservative Union and is a rank-and-file state party committee member. He is also known to Sunday morning television audiences in central Pennsylvania for appearing for more than two decades on “Face the State,” a public affairs show on the local ABC affiliate.