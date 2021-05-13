Skip to main content
Conservation groups say they'll sue dams' owner over salmon

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) — Three conservation groups allege that the four Kennebec River dams operated by Brookfield Renewable between Waterville and Skowhegan are threatening the survival of the endangered Atlantic salmon, according to a notice of intent to sue filed this week.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine, Maine Rivers and the Conservation Law Foundation filed notices of intent to sue Brookfield on Wednesday for what they call repeated violations of the Endangered Species Act, Maine Public Radio reported.

NRCM Senior Staff Scientist Nick Bennett said Brookfield has continued to “take” Atlantic salmon attempting to pass through the dams after its federal license expired in 2019.

All three groups have advocated for the removal of the dams, a move they say could help restore salmon populations.

Brookfield did not offer an immediate response to the notice. But it told Maine Public Radio that it has shut down three dams through the end of the month to protect fish populations.