HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who has touted Connecticut as a haven for women needing reproductive health care after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said the hotline and website will provide information about Connecticut's laws, abortion providers and other services such as transportation to clinics.