Connecticut officer free until Vegas trial in fatal DUI case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who faces a felony charge of driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a colleague was freed from jail Thursday and can return home to await a preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.
Robert Ferraro, 34, of East Haven, Connecticut, won’t have to serve house arrest after posting $100,000 bail, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum decided. Ferraro is prohibited from driving, will be subject to alcohol monitoring, and has to surrender his passport, Baucum said.