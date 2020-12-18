Connecticut nursing homes begin COVID-19 vaccinations DAVE COLLINS, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 12:59 p.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Health care workers began vaccinations in Connecticut nursing homes Friday, calling the containers “vials of hope,” with the aim of ending the devastation the coronavirus is causing to elderly residents and their families.
Residents and staff at The Reservoir care facility in West Hartford were among the first in the state to receive the Pfizer shots. Four other nursing homes in Connecticut also were expected to begin vaccinations, which were given three days earlier than planned.