Connecticut launches new website with Census information

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new website has been launched to provide Connecticut residents with reliable information about the 2020 U.S. Census.

Accessible at www.ct.gov/census, the site includes links with information about Census jobs, facts about the Census and the importance of an accurate count to Connecticut, details about Census-related events, and various resources, including informational packets for non-English speaking residents.

“We are resolute in our efforts for Connecticut to be the best counted state in the nation,” said Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. He said an accurate Census count is critically important to the state because it helps determine the allocation of billions of dollars in federal resources.

More than 135 committees have been created throughout the state over the past year to help organize for the Census.

“This website will help enhance those efforts by providing families, local officials, nonprofits, businesses, and other community members with reliable information and other tools they need to achieve a complete and accurate count for our state,” said Democratic Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Bysiewicz is scheduled to team up with U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and local officials in East Haven on Monday to discuss the importance of the Census and job opportunities with the Census.