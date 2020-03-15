Connecticut gas prices fall to lowest in 2.5 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gas prices in Connecticut have dropped to the lowest in more than two-and-a-half years, according to the AAA motor club.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.44 as of Saturday.

While the price of gas has been trending downward since the beginning of 2019, Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. said the drop has increased significantly in the past week because of the impact of the new coronavirus that's stifling demand globally, and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“The average price of gas across Connecticut is as low as it has been since July of 2017,” she said, predicting the situation could "significantly diminish the typical run up in gas prices we see through the spring.”

The national gas price average was $2.28 on Saturday, almost 12 cents less than a week ago, 16 cents less than a month ago and 24 cents less than last year on this date. In Connecticut, the average price of $2.44 a gallon is 7 cents less than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and 25 cents less than a year ago.

Prices in Connecticut vary by region. The highest is $2.55 a gallon in Bridgeport while the lowest is $2.40 a gallon in Hartford.