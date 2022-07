MILFORD — The Connecticut Post Mall sits atop the city’s taxpayer list, the top 10 of which have remained steady over the past years, according to Cory Gumbrewicz, the city’s tax collector.

In total, the city’s top 10 taxpayers have paid approximately $9 million in taxes in the 2021 fiscal year. In 2020 the city received some $8 million in taxes from the top 10 taxpayers.

“The ownership has changed for some of the properties but most of the properties have remained in the top spot,” he said. “All these taxpayers have a good history of being in the city and paying in a timely fashion.”

The top 10 taxpayers are all commercial real estate properties, according to Gumbrewicz.

The Connecticut Post Mall, owned by Centennial Retail Management, LLC., paid about $3.86 million paid on various properties. In the previous fiscal year, the mall paid $3.87 million.

“Centennial is proud that Connecticut Post Mall has played such a significant economic role in the Milford community despite all the instability that has occurred throughout the retail industry and greater economic markets in recent years,” said Steven Levin, Founder and CEO, of Centennial.

According to Centennial, the assessed value dropped from $176 million in 2010 to $149 million in 2019. The current assessed value, according to the Milford’s Assessor Office, is $126 million.

“We hope to gain support for our plan to transform The Post into a mixed-use destination, just as we have successfully done with other municipalities across the country,” said Levin. “Centennial looks forward to working closely with the city to continue investing in The Post which will transform it into an even larger economic driver for Milford.”

The Post Mall, is set to pay $3.38 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The mall is joined by four other shopping centers on list.

B33 Milford Crossing LLC., the shopping center that houses Walmart, Staples, Barnes and Noble, Sonic and more took the second spot with about $1.17 million paid on its various properties.

Taking the sixth spot is BLR Realty Company which houses Whole Foods Market, Plan B Burger Bar, Loft and more, with $570,972 paid on its various properties. Taking the seventh spot is BVS 5401 Investors who house ShopRite, Total Wine and More and others with $530,875 taxes paid.

And in the 10th spot is Milford Plaza Holdings LLC, which houses Bob’s Stores Footwear and Apparel, G Mart and more, with $424,326 in taxes paid.

Two apartment complexes also made the top 10 list.

Woodmont Road Owner LLC, located on Avalon Drive, takes the third spot with $717,977.30 paid in taxes and has an assessed value of $33 million. The other apartment complex is Value Star 92 LLC, on 92 Plains Road, with $603,650 paid in taxes and an assessed value of $24 million.

One of the top 10 taxpayers is an office building that is doing an entire remodel of its amenities and office space at 470 Wheelers Farm Road. Coba Inc. took the fourth spot on the list of top taxpayers with $609,682 paid in taxes and has an assessed value of $21 million.

Rounding out the top 10 taxpayers is a 473,138-square-foot factory owned by MDC Milford Associates located at 500 Bic Drive, with $464,520 paid in taxes, and a 181,277-square-foot warehouse (Life Storage — Milford) owned by Sovran Acquisition Limited Partnership located at 1525 Boston Post Road with $434,033 paid in taxes.

“Milford is a competitive area for businesses to thrive and give back to the community through employment, goods and services,” said Gumbrewicz. “Milford is in a great location and can provide the infrastructure and services helpful to businesses and residents.”

All the tax revenue goes into the city budget, the largest chunk of which goes to education, added Gumbrewicz.

“It’s around 50 percent or more of the city budget that we are looking at to educate the youth and offer a vast amount of programs in the school system,” he said. “The traditional budget also includes things like your roads, parks, upkeep of different structures in the city and a lot more.”