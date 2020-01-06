Connecticut League of Conservation Voters hosts annual Environmental Summit

Connecticut League of Conservation Voters hosts the 2020 Environmental Summit Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Trinity College, 300 Summit St., Hartford.

Every year, CTLCV Education Fund brings together lawmakers, advocates, policy experts, and the public for a day of panels and informational briefings about the most critical environmental issues facing our state. Learn about our policy goals, ask questions of the experts, and discuss how we can better protect our natural resources, fight climate change, invest in clean energy, and more.

This event is free to attend. Food and refreshments will be provided. RSVP at conservationeducation.org/environmental-summit.html.