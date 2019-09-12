Connecticut Audubon Society’s Coastal Center hosts September events

Monarchs, Milkweed and You

Monarch butterflies are heading to Mexico. Learn about their journey on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Connecticut Audubon’s Coastal Center at Milford Point, 1 Milford Point Rd.

The event begins with an indoor talk, followed by a walk to view monarchs in the pollinator garden and center grounds.

Adults and children age 5 and up. CAS members: $7; nonmembers: $10. Advance registration is required at 203-878-7440, ext. 502.

Fall bird walk

Join Connecticut Audubon’s Miley Bull on a bird walk along the salt marsh and shore in Milford, Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 2 p.m., at at Connecticut Audubon Society’s Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Road. View resident birds and migrating visitors.

All levels of birders, age 16 and up, are welcome. Bring binoculars and spotting scopes.

Registrants will be notified if the program is canceled for weather. CAS members: $7, nonmembers: $10. Advance registration is required. Call 203-878-7440, ext. 502.