Congresswoman: US rep charged with lying to feds is 'honest' BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 8:11 p.m.
1 of9 U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) —
A Democratic congresswoman from California testified Wednesday that a Republican colleague from Nebraska who is charged with lying to the FBI over an illegal $30,000 campaign donation from a Nigerian-born billionaire is honest and honorable.