Congresswoman Haaland keeping strong money edge

FILE - This April 3, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Deb Haaland, D-Albuquerque, one of the first Native American woman elected to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal election records released Oct. 15, 2019, show Haaland is maintaining a strong money advantage over her Democratic and Republican opponents. less FILE - This April 3, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Deb Haaland, D-Albuquerque, one of the first Native American woman elected to Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal election records released Oct. 15, ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Congresswoman Haaland keeping strong money edge 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland is maintaining a strong money advantage over her Democratic and Republican opponents.

Federal election records show the Albuquerque Democrat saw $220,491 in net contributions from July to October. Her campaign reported having $201,489 cash on hand.

Cameron Alton Chick, her only primary foe, has not filed a financial campaign report. He recently switched from running in the crowded U.S. House race in northern New Mexico to challenging Haaland for her central New Mexico seat.

Republican Brett Kokinadis reported raising $2,264 from July to October and having $1,601 cash on hand.

Haaland is seeking a second term for a U.S. House seat that represents Albuquerque. She became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.