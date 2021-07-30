Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban LISA MASCARO and MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 11:35 a.m.
1 of9 House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., left, and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., go over their notes at the House Rules Committee as they prepare an emergency extension of the eviction moratorium, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. President Joe Biden called on "Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay." J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hours before a nationwide eviction moratorium was set to expire, Congress raced Friday to try to extend the ban in a longshot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.
A House panel convened to consider emergency legislation to extend the ban, which expires Saturday, through Dec. 31. But approving an extension would be a steep climb in the narrowly split Congress.
