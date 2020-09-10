Concerns raised over Delaware rodeo that hosted 1,500 people

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says that a rodeo that was held in defiance of the state's coronavirus restrictions could be a COVID-19 “superspreader.”

The News Journal reported Wednesday that as many as 1,500 people attended the event on Saturday in Bridgeville in Sussex County.

Carney said at his weekly coronavirus press briefing that the event “is frankly a prescription for disaster.”

Video shows hundreds of people packed together throughout the day and into the evening. Many were not wearing face masks.

Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 250 people under the state's coronavirus restrictions. Larger gatherings must receive special permission from the state.

Delaware State Police said that troopers arrived and closed the entrance to additional guests. But they decided the safest way to end the event was to allow it to “come to a peaceful close at the scheduled time.”

An investigation into how the event came to be is ongoing.