Company to close Indianapolis site, lay off 199 workers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis asset financing and fleet management company has told the state it plans to close its Indianapolis facility, eliminating 199 jobs.

19th Capital Group filed a notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development this week saying layoffs will begin on or about March 27 and most will occur over 14 days beginning April 27. The affected positions include sales reps, accounts receivable analysts, truck maintenance workers and drivers.

Its website says 19th Capital Group provides asset financing and fleet management solutions for the North American trucking industry.